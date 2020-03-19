Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

    March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
191 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * BRITISH OIL & GAS: Britain's oil and gas sector needs financial help to
survive, industry body OGUK said, as the oil price crash triggered by the
coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war means they may be unable to keep
producing hydrocarbons in the North Sea.
    * SYNAIRGEN: British pharmaceutical company Synairgen said on
Wednesday it had the go-ahead to test a drug that could boost the lung function
of patients with coronavirus, potentially assisting in the global fight against
the pandemic.
    * IRISH BANKS: Ireland's five retail banks agreed to implement a loan
repayment break of up to three months for those affected by the spread of
coronavirus as the central bank on Wednesday cut the amount of capital lenders
must set aside as extra protection.
    * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc will temporarily suspend
construction activities on a multi-billion dollar ethane cracker being
constructed along the Ohio River in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, amid concerns
about coronavirus spreading, the company said in a statement late Wednesday.

    * GOLD: Gold prices fell more than 1% on Thursday in volatile trade, as
investors sought to hoard cash in unstable market conditions despite additional
measures from the European Central Bank to deal with the economic fallout from
the coronavirus outbreak.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday but pared early gains as investors tried
to assess how effective massive stimulus by central banks will be in shoring up
the global economy as the shock from the coronavirus pandemic deepens.

    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 4% on Wednesday as more
companies warned of a severe hit to earnings from the coronavirus outbreak even
as policymakers pushed for fresh stimulus measures to support global growth.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Portmeirion                 Full Year 2019 Portmeirion Group
 Group PLC                   PLC Earnings Release
 NMC Health                  Q4 2019 NMC Health PLC Earnings
 PLC                         Release
 Everyman                    Full Year 2020 Everyman Media Group
 Media Group                 PLC Earnings Release
 PLC                         
 Safestyle UK                Full Year 2019 Safestyle UK PLC
 PLC                         Earnings Release
 Hurricane                   Full Year 2019 Hurricane Energy PLC
 Energy PLC                  Earnings Release
 GYM Group PLC               Full Year 2019 GYM Group PLC
                             Earnings Release
 LoopUp Group                Full Year 2019 LoopUp Group PLC
 PLC                         Earnings Release
 Energean Oil                Full Year 2019 Energean Oil & Gas
 & Gas PLC                   PLC Earnings Release
 Tclarke PLC                 Full Year 2019 T Clarke PLC
                             Earnings Release
 PV Crystalox                Full Year 2019 PV Crystalox Solar
 Solar PLC                   PLC Earnings Release
 Genel Energy                Full Year 2019 Genel Energy PLC
 PLC                         Earnings Release
 OneSavings                  Full Year 2019 OneSavings Bank PLC
 Bank PLC                    Earnings Release
 Next PLC                    Full Year 2019 Next PLC Earnings
                             Release
 IG Group                    Q3 2020 IG Group Holdings PLC
 Holdings PLC                Trading Statement Release
 Ocado Group                 Q1 2020 Ocado Group PLC Trading
 PLC                         Statement Release
 Halma PLC                   Full Year 2020 Halma PLC Trading
                             Statement Release
 Sopheon                     FY Results
 
    
