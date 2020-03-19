UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 19

March 19 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 191 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITISH OIL & GAS: Britain's oil and gas sector needs financial help to survive, industry body OGUK said, as the oil price crash triggered by the coronavirus and a Saudi-Russian price war means they may be unable to keep producing hydrocarbons in the North Sea. * SYNAIRGEN: British pharmaceutical company Synairgen said on Wednesday it had the go-ahead to test a drug that could boost the lung function of patients with coronavirus, potentially assisting in the global fight against the pandemic. * IRISH BANKS: Ireland's five retail banks agreed to implement a loan repayment break of up to three months for those affected by the spread of coronavirus as the central bank on Wednesday cut the amount of capital lenders must set aside as extra protection. * ROYAL DUTCH SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc will temporarily suspend construction activities on a multi-billion dollar ethane cracker being constructed along the Ohio River in Beaver County, Pennsylvania, amid concerns about coronavirus spreading, the company said in a statement late Wednesday. * GOLD: Gold prices fell more than 1% on Thursday in volatile trade, as investors sought to hoard cash in unstable market conditions despite additional measures from the European Central Bank to deal with the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday but pared early gains as investors tried to assess how effective massive stimulus by central banks will be in shoring up the global economy as the shock from the coronavirus pandemic deepens. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 4% on Wednesday as more companies warned of a severe hit to earnings from the coronavirus outbreak even as policymakers pushed for fresh stimulus measures to support global growth. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Portmeirion Full Year 2019 Portmeirion Group Group PLC PLC Earnings Release NMC Health Q4 2019 NMC Health PLC Earnings PLC Release Everyman Full Year 2020 Everyman Media Group Media Group PLC Earnings Release PLC Safestyle UK Full Year 2019 Safestyle UK PLC PLC Earnings Release Hurricane Full Year 2019 Hurricane Energy PLC Energy PLC Earnings Release GYM Group PLC Full Year 2019 GYM Group PLC Earnings Release LoopUp Group Full Year 2019 LoopUp Group PLC PLC Earnings Release Energean Oil Full Year 2019 Energean Oil & Gas & Gas PLC PLC Earnings Release Tclarke PLC Full Year 2019 T Clarke PLC Earnings Release PV Crystalox Full Year 2019 PV Crystalox Solar Solar PLC PLC Earnings Release Genel Energy Full Year 2019 Genel Energy PLC PLC Earnings Release OneSavings Full Year 2019 OneSavings Bank PLC Bank PLC Earnings Release Next PLC Full Year 2019 Next PLC Earnings Release IG Group Q3 2020 IG Group Holdings PLC Holdings PLC Trading Statement Release Ocado Group Q1 2020 Ocado Group PLC Trading PLC Statement Release Halma PLC Full Year 2020 Halma PLC Trading Statement Release Sopheon FY Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines