UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 20

March 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 58 points higher on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways pilots will face a 50% pay cut to their basic salary for April and May, as the airline seeks to reduce its cost to try and survive the coronavirus crisis, the Financial Times reported on Thursday. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways planes could be seen parked up at London's Heathrow Airport on Thursday, as the airline begins the process of grounding a large part of its fleet. * ECONOMY: Britain will take further desperate measures to stem the collapse of its economy on Friday, when finance minister Rishi Sunak will outline plans to prop up companies and workers who face hardship from the coronavirus outbreak. * CITY AM: London-based City AM newspaper will temporarily suspend its print operation as the publishing industry faces the impact of the coronavirus outbreak. * CARNIVAL: Carnival Corp on Thursday reported first-quarter loss compare with a year-ago profit, hurt by canceled and disrupted trips due to the coronavirus outbreak across the globe. * BP: Oil major BP said on Thursday it is not experiencing "any serious disruption" to its operations due to the COVID-19 outbreak. * CORONAVIRUS: The prime ministers of Ireland and Britain agreed in a phone call on Thursday to align in so far as possible the neighbouring countries actions to help slow the spread of coronavirus, a spokesman for the Irish government said. * BOE: The Bank of England promised 200 billion pounds of bond purchases and cut its key interest rate to 0.1% in a second emergency move in just over a week to try to mitigate the hit to Britain's economy from the coronavirus outbreak. * GOLD: Gold prices rose 1% as safe-haven buying offset a rush for cash amid fears over the economic hit from the coronavirus, but bullion was headed for a second weekly drop as investors sold the metal to meet margin calls in other assets. * COPPER: London copper prices fell sharply, erasing gains made late in the previous session, as the coronavirus-driven sell-off resumed despite growing economic stimulus across the globe. * OIL: U.S. crude oil prices rose over $1, extending steep gains from the previous session, after U.S. President Donald Trump hinted he may intervene in the price war between Saudi Arabia and Russia at an "appropriate time". * Britain's top shares ended a volatile session higher on Thursday after the Bank of England cut interest rates to a record low and ramped up its bond-buying programme in a bid to rescue the economy from the coronavirus crisis. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: J D Wetherspoon HY 2020 Earnings Release TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)