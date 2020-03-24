Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

    March 24 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 122 points
higher at 5,116 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest building
materials group, said on Monday it will be closing all its businesses as the
country goes into a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak.
    * DIAGEO: Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest beer maker, and
Diageo, the world's largest distiller, pledged on Monday to donate
million litres of alcohol to make hand sanitisers and disinfectants to help
fight the coronavirus pandemic.
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said it will halt mining of mineral sands in
South Africa and slow down activity in Quebec, Canada due to government
directives in both countries to stem the spread of the coronavirus.
 
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on hopes that the United States will reach a deal
soon on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package which could blunt the economic
impact of the outbreak and in turn support oil demand.
    * The UK blue-chip index fell 3.8% on Monday to its weakest close
since October 2011, as economists predicted a contraction of the global economy
and a raft of UK firms warned of earnings hits amid the spread of the
coronavirus.
    
 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
