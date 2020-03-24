UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 24

March 24 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 122 points higher at 5,116 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TRAVIS PERKINS: Travis Perkins, Britain's biggest building materials group, said on Monday it will be closing all its businesses as the country goes into a lockdown amid the coronavirus outbreak. * DIAGEO: Anheuser-Busch InBev, the world's biggest beer maker, and Diageo, the world's largest distiller, pledged on Monday to donate million litres of alcohol to make hand sanitisers and disinfectants to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto said it will halt mining of mineral sands in South Africa and slow down activity in Quebec, Canada due to government directives in both countries to stem the spread of the coronavirus. * OIL: Oil prices rose on hopes that the United States will reach a deal soon on a $2 trillion coronavirus aid package which could blunt the economic impact of the outbreak and in turn support oil demand. * The UK blue-chip index fell 3.8% on Monday to its weakest close since October 2011, as economists predicted a contraction of the global economy and a raft of UK firms warned of earnings hits amid the spread of the coronavirus. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Idox IDOX.L Full Year Results S&U SUS.L Full Year Results Cambridge Cognition Holdings COGC.L Full Year Results Mortgage Advice Bureau MAB1.L Full Year Results eve Sleep EVEE.L Full Year Results Nucleus Financial Group NUC.L Full Year Results Essensys ESYS.L Half Year Results Zotefoams ZTF.L Full Year Results Bonhill BONH.L Full Year Results Mears MERG.L Full Year Results Personal PGH.L Full Year Results EKF Diagnostics EKF.L Full Year Results Alliance Pharma ALAPH.L Full Year Results YouGov YOU.L Half Year Results Learning Technologies Group LTGL.L Full Year Results IHS Markit INFO.N Q1 Results A.G.Barr BAG.L Full Year Results Kingfisher KGF.L Full Year Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)