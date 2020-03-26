UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 26

Noticias de Mercados
    March 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
126 points on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * DYSON: Vacuum cleaner company Dyson said on Wednesday it had received an
order for 10,000 ventilators and was working with regulators to get the design
approved, according to an internal email seen by Reuters.
    * BABCOCK: British engineer Babcock International said on Wednesday
it had joined forces with a leading medical equipment company to design and
supply thousands of critical care ventilators to Britain's publicly funded
health service.
    * SAINSBURY'S: British supermarket group Sainsbury's said on
Wednesday it will temporarily close a small number of convenience stores at
locations experiencing extremely low shopper numbers during the coronavirus
outbreak, such as at railway stations.
    * LONDON ZOO: The world's oldest zoo is shut to the public for the first
time since World War Two as London locks down because of the coronavirus
pandemic, but for the roughly 18,000 animals housed there, life must go on.

    * BOE: The Bank of England and Britain's finance ministry will resume their
coordinated drive on Thursday to prevent the coronavirus-related shutdown of
swathes of the economy from triggering a long and deep recession.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped on Thursday following three days of gains, with
the prospect of rapidly dwindling demand due to coronavirus travel bans and
lockdowns offsetting hopes a U.S. $2 trillion emergency stimulus will shore up
economic activity.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell on Thursday as expectations of a surge in U.S.
jobless claims due to the coronavirus outbreak eclipsed a massive U.S. stimulus
package and kept alive a rush for cash among investors.
    * EX-DIVS: British American Tobacco, British Land Company,
Ferguson, Prudential, Pearson, Royal Bank of Scotland
, Schroders will trade without entitlement to its latest dividend
pay-out on Thursday, trimming 9.8 points off the FTSE 100 according to Reuters
calculations.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 4.5% on Wednesday. London shares
extended gains for a second session on Wednesday as an imminent U.S. stimulus
package and moves by companies to deal with the financial effects of the
coronavirus crisis offset the impact on markets of a surge in cases
domestically.
    
    ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that
Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements
for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus epidemic is
affecting their business.
