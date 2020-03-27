Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

    March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down
126 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. 
    * COVID-19: A British company behind a 10-minute coronavirus antibody test,
which will cost about a $1, has begun sending prototypes to laboratories for
validation, which could be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic.

    * NMC HEALTH: Troubled UAE hospital operator NMC Health said on
Thursday Chairman H. J. Mark Tompkins had stepped down following ongoing
problems at the company and named Faisal Belhoul as his replacement.

    * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Friday as investors booked profits, but was set
for its best week since December 2008 as record high U.S. jobless claims due to
the coronavirus fuelled hopes for more stimulus to stem the economic damage
caused by the epidemic.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday as governments around the world pledged a
huge injection of funds and other measures to limit the economic fallout from
the coronavirus pandemic, despite fears the outbreak will destroy demand for
oil.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 2.2% on Thursday as strong bounce
on Wall Street helped Britain's stock markets recover from early losses on
Thursday, as shocking economic data from across the world due to the coronavirus
pandemic fed into expectations of more stimulus actions.
    
    ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that
Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements
for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus epidemic is
affecting their business.
    
