UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 27

March 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening down 126 points on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * COVID-19: A British company behind a 10-minute coronavirus antibody test, which will cost about a $1, has begun sending prototypes to laboratories for validation, which could be a game-changer in the fight against the pandemic. * NMC HEALTH: Troubled UAE hospital operator NMC Health said on Thursday Chairman H. J. Mark Tompkins had stepped down following ongoing problems at the company and named Faisal Belhoul as his replacement. * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Friday as investors booked profits, but was set for its best week since December 2008 as record high U.S. jobless claims due to the coronavirus fuelled hopes for more stimulus to stem the economic damage caused by the epidemic. * OIL: Oil prices rose on Friday as governments around the world pledged a huge injection of funds and other measures to limit the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, despite fears the outbreak will destroy demand for oil. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 2.2% on Thursday as strong bounce on Wall Street helped Britain's stock markets recover from early losses on Thursday, as shocking economic data from across the world due to the coronavirus pandemic fed into expectations of more stimulus actions. ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus epidemic is affecting their business. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Digitalbox PLC Full Year 2019 Digitalbox PLC Earnings Release Pacific Assets Full Year 2020 Pacific Assets Trust PLC Trust PLC Earnings Release NB Global Full Year 2019 NB Global Floating Floating Rate Rate Income Fund Ltd Earnings Income Fund Ltd Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aniruddha Ghosh in Bengaluru)