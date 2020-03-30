UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30

March 30 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower at 5,501 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * SCHRODERS: Schroders Chairman Michael Dobson has asked independent director and former chief executive officer of BAE Systems Ian King to lead the process of finding his successor, the British fund manager said on Friday. * OIL: Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 5.3% on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, which claimed more lives in Britain. ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their business. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Belvoir Group BLVB.L Full Year 2019 Results Horizon Discovery HZDH.L Full Year 2019 Results Quadrise Fuels QFI.L Half Year 2020 Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)