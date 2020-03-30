UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30

Noticias de Mercados
    March 30 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower
at 5,501 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * SCHRODERS: Schroders Chairman Michael Dobson has asked independent
director and former chief executive officer of BAE Systems Ian King to
lead the process of finding his successor, the British fund manager said on
Friday.
    * OIL: Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply, with Brent hitting its lowest
since November 2002, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi
Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating.   
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 5.3% on Friday as Prime
Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, which claimed more lives
in Britain. 
    
    ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that
Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements
for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is
affecting their business.
    
