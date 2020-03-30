UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 30

(Adds company news items and futures)

March 30 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 9 points lower at 5,501 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.4% ahead of the cash market open.

* FINABLR: Finablr said Ernst & Young LLP has resigned as its auditor after the company could not accommodate some of the changes requested by it on time, which included changes to the composition of the payments group’s board.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: Anglo American said its diamond unit De Beers Group will not hold its third sales event, due to lockdowns in Botswana, South Africa and India in light of the fast-spreading coronavirus pandemic.

* ASTRAZENECA: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved AstraZeneca combo treatment for a form of lung cancer in previously untreated patients, the drugmaker said on Monday.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca said it is concluding its late-stage trial for a form of kidney disease early after the drug being tested showed better-than-expected results.

* KIER: British contractor Kier Group will cut wages for about 6,500 employees, including executives and board members, by between 7.5% and 25% for the three months beginning April, it said.

* LOGANAIR: Britain’s Loganair, a small regional airline, is planning to ask the government for financial aid in the coming days, its chief executive told BBC radio.

* OIL: Crude oil benchmarks fell sharply, with Brent hitting its lowest since November 2002, as the coronavirus pandemic worsened and the Saudi Arabia-Russia price war showed no signs of abating.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 5.3% on Friday as Prime Minister Boris Johnson tested positive for coronavirus, which claimed more lives in Britain.

ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain’s listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their business.

