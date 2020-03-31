UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31

Noticias de Mercados
    March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures down 0.6% on
Tuesday.
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell pulled out of a major U.S. liquefied
natural gas (LNG) export plant under development following the recent crash in
energy prices, quickly followed by its partner, Energy Transfer LP,
delaying its final decision on whether to go ahead with the project to next
year.
    * BP: Oil major BP PLC will not cut jobs over the next three months,
Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said, even as the company seeks to reduce
spending following an oil price crash.   
    * Aston Martin: Britain's Aston Martin said on Monday it is
furloughing some employees as it handles the fallout from the coronavirus
outbreak which has closed its car factories.
    * MELROSE INDUSTRIES: Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries on
Monday cancelled its 2019 final dividend and said it could not provide outlook
as its markets had been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell as the dollar firmed and as shares rose on hopes of
a rebound in China economic activity, while safe-haven demand amid concerns over
the coronavirus outbreak kept the metal on track for its sixth straight
quarterly gain.
    * OIL: Oil recovered ground on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and
Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets,
with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut
fuel demand worldwide.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1% on Monday, helped by a jump in
AstraZeneca's shares and a weaker pound, but the prospect of a prolonged
coronavirus-led shutdown in Britain weighed on midcap shares.
           
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:     
    ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that
Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements
for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is
affecting their business.
 Michelmersh Brick Holdings    MBH.L    Full Year Results
 Cyanconnode Holdings          CYAN.L   Full Year Results
 Animalcare                    ANCR.L   Full Year Results
 One Media IP Group            OMIP.L   Full Year Results
 DP Poland                     DPP.L    Full Year Results
 Property Franchise Group      TPFG.L   Full Year Results
 Gfinity                       GFIN.L   Half Year Results 
 Inspired Energy               INSEI.L  Full Year Results
 Yu Group                      YU.L     Full Year Results
 Luceco PLC                    LUCEL.L  Full Year Results
 James Halstead                JHD.L    Half Year Results 
 Proteome Sciences             PRM.L    Full Year Results
    
    
 (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)
