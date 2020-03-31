UK Stocks-Factors to watch on March 31

March 31 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures down 0.6% on Tuesday. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell pulled out of a major U.S. liquefied natural gas (LNG) export plant under development following the recent crash in energy prices, quickly followed by its partner, Energy Transfer LP, delaying its final decision on whether to go ahead with the project to next year. * BP: Oil major BP PLC will not cut jobs over the next three months, Chief Executive Officer Bernard Looney said, even as the company seeks to reduce spending following an oil price crash. * Aston Martin: Britain's Aston Martin said on Monday it is furloughing some employees as it handles the fallout from the coronavirus outbreak which has closed its car factories. * MELROSE INDUSTRIES: Turnaround specialist Melrose Industries on Monday cancelled its 2019 final dividend and said it could not provide outlook as its markets had been hurt by the coronavirus pandemic. * GOLD: Gold prices fell as the dollar firmed and as shares rose on hopes of a rebound in China economic activity, while safe-haven demand amid concerns over the coronavirus outbreak kept the metal on track for its sixth straight quarterly gain. * OIL: Oil recovered ground on Tuesday after U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to talks to stabilise energy markets, with benchmarks climbing off 18-year lows hit as the coronavirus outbreak cut fuel demand worldwide. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 1% on Monday, helped by a jump in AstraZeneca's shares and a weaker pound, but the prospect of a prolonged coronavirus-led shutdown in Britain weighed on midcap shares. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their business. Michelmersh Brick Holdings MBH.L Full Year Results Cyanconnode Holdings CYAN.L Full Year Results Animalcare ANCR.L Full Year Results One Media IP Group OMIP.L Full Year Results DP Poland DPP.L Full Year Results Property Franchise Group TPFG.L Full Year Results Gfinity GFIN.L Half Year Results Inspired Energy INSEI.L Full Year Results Yu Group YU.L Full Year Results Luceco PLC LUCEL.L Full Year Results James Halstead JHD.L Half Year Results Proteome Sciences PRM.L Full Year Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)