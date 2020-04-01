UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 1

April 1 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 157 points lower at 5,515 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * GLENCORE: Glencore said on Tuesday it had deferred a decision on its proposed $2.6 billion dividend payout for this year and said there could be material disruption to production due to the coronavirus epidemic. * TESCO: Britain's biggest retailer Tesco said on Tuesday it had recruited 35,000 additional workers in the last 10 days to help get it through the coronavirus emergency, which has triggered a dramatic increase in demand for groceries. * OIL: Global crude oil prices slid further, following their biggest-ever quarterly and monthly losses, as a bigger-than-expected rise in U.S. inventories and a widening rift within OPEC heightened oversupply fears. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 2% to end its worst quarter since 1987 on a positive note on Tuesday, as a recovery in oil prices and a surprise expansion in Chinese factory activity stoked modest hopes for an economic recovery. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their business. Sumo Group SUMO.L Full Year 2019 Results Central Asia Metals CAML.L Full Year 2019 Results Brave Bison BBSN.L Full Year 2019 Results JTC PLC JTC.L Full Year 2019 Results Topps Tiles PLC TPT.L Q2 Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)