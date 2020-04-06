UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6

April 6 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 futures up 2.40% on Monday. * LLOYDS BANKING GROUP: A retired High Court judge has been appointed to re-review compensation paid by Lloyds Banking Group to victims of one of Britain's biggest banking scandals after an earlier review found victims were likely paid too little. * BRITISH BANKS: British banks Barclays and RBS confirmed that shareholders will not be able to attend their annual general meetings in person due to coronavirus social distancing rules. * BURBERRY: High-end British fashion brand Burberry has turned over its production to make protective gowns for healthcare workers tackling the coronavirus outbreak, health minister Matt Hancock said on Friday. * BP: BP Plc cut production at its three largest U.S. refineries by about 15% because of the shrinking availability of storage for the products that cannot be sold as consumers stay off the roads to stall the coronavirus pandemic, sources familiar with operations at the plants said on Friday. * NMC HEALTH: The new executive chairman of hospital operator NMC Health vowed on Saturday to work with authorities in Britain and the United Arab Emirates to recover misused funds and called on the company's creditors for a debt standstill. * NMC HEALTH: Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank (ADCB) applied to Britain's High Court on April 2 to appoint joint administrators for troubled hospital operator NMC Health, the bank said in a bourse filing on Saturday. * HSBC: HSBC shareholders in Hong Kong are mulling calling for an extraordinary meeting with management and taking possible legal action against the bank's scrapping of dividend payments. * ROLLS-ROYCE: UK aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce will abandon its targets on profits, cash and deliveries, and suspend its dividend, due to the coronavirus outbreak, the Financial Times reported late on Sunday. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 1.2%, its fifth weekly decline in six on Friday, with insurers leading losses after a European Union regulator urged them to halt shareholder payouts, while oil stocks retreated after a recent surge. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their business. M Winkworth Plc Full Year 2019 Earnings Corero Network Security Plc Full Year 2019 Earnings Smiths Group Plc Half Year 2020 Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)