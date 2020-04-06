UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 6

(Adds company news items)

April 6 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 futures up 2.80% on Monday.

* SAGE: Software group Sage said revenue growth will be below its previous targets and suspended a 250-million pound share buyback, as it looks to shore up its liquidity during the coronavirus pandemic.

* STHREE: British recruiting firm SThree said it would scrap the final dividend for 2019 and that it was actively exploring options to support operations across regions, as it battles the impact of the coronavirus on the recruitment industry.

* ROLLS-ROYCE: British aero-engine maker Rolls-Royce said it was scrapping its targets and its final dividend, taking steps to shore up its finances as airlines around the world ground planes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

* WH SMITH: British books, newspaper and stationery retailer WH Smith said it had secured new lending facilities of 120 million pounds ($147 million) to get it through the coronavirus crisis which are conditional on raising new equity.

* NMC HEALTH: Troubled hospital group NMC Health said it is in talks with Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank, seeking to convince it to withdraw an application that the lender had filed proposing that NMC be placed under administration.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 1.2%, its fifth weekly decline in six on Friday, with insurers leading losses after a European Union regulator urged them to halt shareholder payouts, while oil stocks retreated after a recent surge.

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)