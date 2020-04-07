UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 7

April 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 5,583 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * WH Smith: British retailer WH Smith said on Monday it was placing shares of about 13.7% of the company's ordinary share capital to get it through the coronavirus crisis. * OIL: Oil rose amid hopes that the world's biggest producers of crude will agree to curtail production as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy, even as analysts cautioned the cuts may do little to boost demand. * UK shares surged 3.1% on Monday, led by battered travel stocks, insurers and housebuilders, as investors welcomed signs of slowing increases in coronavirus-related deaths in the worst-affected parts of western Europe. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: ADVISORY: The Financial Conduct Authority had said on March 21 that Britain's listed companies should not publish preliminary financial statements for at least two weeks to better assess how the coronavirus outbreak is affecting their business. Zotefoams ZTF.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release Alliance Pharma ALAPH.L Full Year 2019 Earnings Release ASOS PLC ASOS.L Half Year 2020 Earnings Release Plus500 PLUSP.L Q1 Trading Statement HomeServe HSV.L Full Year 2020 Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar in Bengaluru)