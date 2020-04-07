UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 7

(Adds company news items and futures)

April 7 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening flat at 5,583 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.9% ahead of cash market open.

* WORKSPACE: Workspace Group flagged slowdown in lettings activity due to COVID-19 related lockdowns in March as the office space provider received several requests for rent relief for the duration of the restriction.

* INCHCAPE: Car dealership chain Inchcape scrapped its dividend and said its board and senior management would take a 20% pay cut as it sought to cut costs to endure the coronavirus downturn.

* ANGLO AMERICAN: London-listed miner Anglo American said it would convene its annual general meeting with the minimum quorum of two shareholders in the wake of government restrictions due to COVID-19.

* PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 nearly doubled its customer base in the first quarter of 2020, driving a six-fold rise in revenue, as a market sell-off drove a boom in financial betting by retail traders locked down in their homes.

* CINEWORLD: British cinema operator Cineworld said all its 787 cinemas across 10 countries have been shut due to the coronavirus pandemic and that it was in talks with its lenders for ongoing liquidity requirements.

* OIL: Oil rose amid hopes that the world’s biggest producers of crude will agree to curtail production as the coronavirus pandemic ravages the global economy, even as analysts cautioned the cuts may do little to boost demand.

* UK shares surged 3.1% on Monday, led by battered travel stocks, insurers and housebuilders, as investors welcomed signs of slowing increases in coronavirus-related deaths in the worst-affected parts of western Europe.

