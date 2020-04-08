UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 8

April 8 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points lower at 5,676, on Wednesday according to financial bookmakers. * ASOS: British online fashion retailer ASOS Plc said on Tuesday it was raising equity and extending debt facilities to shore up its finances in case of a prolonged business downturn from the coronavirus pandemic. * BARCLAYS: Britain's Barclays and Spain's Banco Sabadell on Tuesday said senior executives would give up some of their pay, joining a list of European banks where bosses have made such a gesture as part of efforts to combat the new coronavirus. * FASTJET: South African budget airline Fastjet Plc said on Tuesday it has enough resources to cover its operational needs until June-end, as it announced job cuts and a reduction in salaries in an effort to survive the COVID-19 pandemic. * BHP: BHP Group, said that a "small number" of its total workforce had been confirmed with COVID-19, but it had not impacted operations at any of its operations. * BP: Golar LNG Ltd said on Tuesday that it received a force majeure notice from a BP Plc unit seeking to delay taking delivery of a floating liquefied natural gas facility by a year. * GOLD: Gold prices held steady as a stronger dollar countered risk-off sentiment stemming from fading optimism over signs of a slowing spread of the new coronavirus amid rising deaths. * OIL: Oil bounced back on Wednesday, with U.S. crude jumping over $1, lifted by hopes that a meeting between OPEC members and allied producers on Thursday will trigger output cuts to shore up prices that have crumbled amid the coronavirus pandemic. * The UK blue-chip index settled 2.2% higher on Tuesday as signs of coronavirus infections easing in the worst-hit regions of Europe boosted energy, banking and battered travel stocks. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Camellia Full Year 2019 Earnings Impact Healthcare REIT Full Year 2019 Earnings Tesco Full Year 2020 Earnings Robert Walters Half Year 2020 Earnings A.G.Barr Full Year 2019 Earnings APi Group Full Year 2019 Earnings MHP SE Full Year 2019 Earnings * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)