UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

April 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 157 points higher at 5,785 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it had taken a final investment decision to develop the first phase of Australia's biggest coal seam gas resource in Queensland state. * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd, reported higher-than-expected iron ore production for the first quarter on Friday, boosting its shares, but cut its forecast for annual copper output citing disruptions due to the coronavirus. * OIL: Oil prices were mixed after the weakest Chinese economic data in decades showed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, offsetting some earlier gains on optimism for President Donald Trump's early plans to revive the U.S. economy. * GOLD: Gold prices fell as optimism over initial plans to reopen the U.S. economy lifted risk appetite, but heightened worries over the worst recession in decades kept bullion on track for its second straight weekly rise. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.6% on Thursday, boosted by a weaker pound as Britons braced for a longer lockdown to curb the spread of the new coronavirus pandemic. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Mediclinic International Full Year 2020 Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)