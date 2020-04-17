Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 17

    April 17 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 157
points higher at 5,785 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell said on Friday it had taken a final
investment decision to develop the first phase of Australia's biggest coal seam
gas resource in Queensland state.
    * RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto Ltd, reported higher-than-expected
iron ore production for the first quarter on Friday, boosting its shares, but
cut its forecast for annual copper output citing disruptions due to the
coronavirus.
    * OIL: Oil prices were mixed after the weakest Chinese economic data in
decades showed the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, offsetting some earlier
gains on optimism for President Donald Trump's early plans to revive the U.S.
economy.
    * GOLD: Gold prices fell as optimism over initial plans to reopen the U.S.
economy lifted risk appetite, but heightened worries over the worst recession in
decades kept bullion on track for its second straight weekly rise.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.6% on Thursday, boosted by a
weaker pound as Britons braced for a longer lockdown to curb the spread of the
new coronavirus pandemic.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Mediclinic International             Full Year 2020 Trading Statement
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tanishaa Nadkar in Bengaluru)
