UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 20

April 20 - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 48 points higher at 5,835 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * British Retail Consortium: The number of British people leaving their homes to go shopping has slumped by 83% since the government closed non-essential retail outlets last month to slow the spread of COVID-19, the British Retail Consortium trade body said on Monday. * OIL: Crude oil futures fell on Monday, with U.S. futures touching levels not seen since 1999, extending weakness on the back of sliding demand and concerns that U.S. storage facilities will soon fill to the brim amid the coronavirus pandemic. * GOLD: Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday, dragged by a firmer dollar amid doubts over the United States' plans to reopen the world's largest economy as the novel coronavirus pandemic showed no signs of easing. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 2.8% on Friday as investors cheered plans for a gradual restarting of the U.S. economy and encouraging data emerged on a possible treatment for COVID-19. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Polymetal International Plc Q1 2020 production results Sigmaroc Plc FY 2019 earnings release Pennant International Group FY 2019 earnings release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)