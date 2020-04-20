UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 20

(Adds company news items and futures)

April 20 - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 48 points higher at 5,835 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 1.09% ahead of cash market open.

* PLUS500: Online trading platform Plus500 said Chief Executive Officer Asaf Elimelech would step down after a four year tenure, a period marked by the introduction of stricter rules for retail trading and high volatility.

* DFS FURNITURE: British sofa retailer DFS Furniture is negotiating an additional debt facility of 60-70 million pounds ($75-87 million) and preparing an equity issue of up to 19.9% of its existing share capital to get it through the coronavirus crisis.

* PREMIER FOODS: Premier Foods said it expects annual trading profit to be at the top end of market expectations, as the coronavirus pandemic fuelled a short-term peak in volumes in March.

* RANK GROUP: Casino and gaming operator Rank Group said it had furloughed nearly 90% of its workforce in the UK as its venues remain closed due to coronavirus-led lockdowns.

* MARSTON’S: Brewer and pub operator Marston’s became the latest British firm to secure a waiver from its banking backers for potential breaches of its debt commitments, after it shut down its national network of bars and restaurants due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* COUNTRYSIDE PROPERTIES: Britain’s Countryside Properties said its executive committee and board agreed to a 20% reduction in base salary and fees as the housebuilder battles a slump in demand due to the coronavirus outbreak.

* OIL: Crude oil futures fell on Monday, with U.S. futures touching levels not seen since 1999, extending weakness on the back of sliding demand and concerns that U.S. storage facilities will soon fill to the brim amid the coronavirus pandemic.

* GOLD: Gold prices fell to a more than one-week low on Monday, dragged by a firmer dollar amid doubts over the United States’ plans to reopen the world’s largest economy as the novel coronavirus pandemic showed no signs of easing.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 2.8% on Friday as investors cheered plans for a gradual restarting of the U.S. economy and encouraging data emerged on a possible treatment for COVID-19.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)