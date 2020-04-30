UK Stocks-Factors to watch on April 30

Noticias de Mercados
    April 30 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 43
points higher at 6,158 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * GSK: The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday cleared expanded
use of GlaxoSmithKline's Zejula as a first option to keep advanced
ovarian cancer at bay in women who have responded to chemotherapy.
    * RBS: Royal Bank of Scotland said on Wednesday it was doing what it
could to offer government-backed loans to businesses being hammered by the
economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
    * JD WETHERSPOON: British pubs group JD Wetherspoon plans to raise
141 million pounds ($175.91 million) in a share placing as it tries to cope with
the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, which has forced all pubs to
close.
    * INSURERS: Top insurers face a potential multi-million pound lawsuit from
British pubs, hotels, restaurants and leisure groups, who allege that legitimate
business interruption claims have been rejected.
    * UK CAR OUTPUT: The British car industry faces losing output worth more
than 8 billion pounds due to the coronavirus outbreak, which cut production in
March by a third, falling to its lowest level since 2009, an industry body said
on Thursday.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose on Thursday, building on big gains in the previous
session on signs the U.S. crude glut is not growing as fast as expected and that
gasoline demand battered by COVID-19 restrictions is starting to pick up.

    * GOLD: Gold edged lower on Thursday as risk appetite improved after
positive trial results of an experimental COVID-19 treatment and a jump in oil
prices, while the U.S. Federal Reserve's vow to support the battered economy
underpinned the safe-haven metal.
    * EX-DIVS: London Stock Exchange Group will trade without
entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.62 points off
the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 2.6% higher, while midcap stocks
 gained 3.3% on Wednesday as encouraging news on a potential COVID-19
treatment and a surge in shares of lenders Barclays and Standard Chartered
following results added to a strong rally in equities this month.
        
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
    
 ConvaTec Group                            Q1 2020 Trading Statement 
 EVRAZ                                     Q1 2020 Trading Update
 Fastjet                                   Full Year 2019 Trading Statement 
 G4S                                       Q1 2020 Trading Statement 
 Hikma Pharmaceuticals                     Trading Statement 
 Howden Joinery Group                      Q1 2020 Trading Statement 
 International Personal Finance            Q1 2020 Trading Statement 
 J Sainsbury                               Full Year 2020 Earnings Release
 James Fisher and Sons                     Trading Statement 
 Kaz Minerals                              Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement
 Lancashire Holdings                       Q1 2020 Trading Statement 
 Lloyds Banking Group                      Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement
 Morses Club                               Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Ocean Outdoor                             Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Pebble Beach Systems Group                Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 Reckitt Benckiser                         Q1 2020 Trading Statement 
 Schroders                                 Q1 2020 Interim Management Statement
 St. James's Place                         Q1 2020 New Business Announcement
 UP Global Sourcing Holdings               Half Year 2020 Earnings Release
 Verona Pharma                             Q1 2020 Earnings Release
 Westminster Group                         Full Year 2019 Earnings Release
 
    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

    ($1 = 0.8015 pounds)
    

 (Reporting by Pushkala Aripaka in Bengaluru)
