UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 7

May 7 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 1 point lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BOE: The Bank of England is unlikely to add to its enormous stimulus for Britain's economy on Thursday, but the historic hit to output and jobs that it is set to spell out will raise the prospect of yet more bond-buying before long. * JOBS: Britain's job market came to a dead stop in April as the coronavirus lockdown prompted a huge drop in economic activity, from which businesses will take time to recover, surveys showed. * AVIATION FIRMS: British aerospace and aviation firms must look at existing government schemes and self-help measures before individual packages for companies are considered, housing minister Robert Jenrick said on Wednesday. * DEBENHAMS: British department store group Debenhams said it will shut down five of its stores in Hammerson leading to potentially 1,400 job cuts, as it failed to agree rent terms with the mall operator * GSK: GlaxoSmithKline is selling $3.45 billion worth of shares in Unilever's Indian business on the open market, according to a deal marketing term sheet seen by Reuters, cashing in late from the sale of the Horlicks brand. * CARNIVAL: Carnival Corp's Princess Cruises said on Wednesday its voyages would remain suspended through the end of summer as reduced flights and travel bans around the globe bring the industry to a virtual standstill. * GOLD: Gold rose as bleak economic data raised doubts about a recovery in the coronavirus-hit global economy even though some countries started to ease lockdown restrictions. * OIL: Oil prices steadied as data showed China's crude imports rebounded, but market watchers expect gains to be capped by the glut in supplies as the coronavirus pandemic crushes global fuel demand. * London's FTSE 100 closed nearly flat on Wednesday as record gains for healthcare stocks offset growing evidence of the economic damage from the COVID-19 pandemic and escalating U.S.-China tensions. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Provident Financial Interim Management Statement IHG Trading Update Mondi Trading Update IMI Q1 Trading Update National Express Trading Update Rathbones Q1 Interim Management Statement Trainline FY Results AA FY Results BT Group FY Results Superdry Trading Statement * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines