UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 11

May 11 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 47 points higher on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * FURLOUGHS: Britain's Coronavirus Job Retention Scheme is set to be extended until the end of September, at a reduced rate of 60 percent, while also topping up the pay packets of staff brought back to work on a part-time basis, The Telegraph reported late on Sunday. * RETAILERS: British retailers have warned the government that its business bailout package of reliefs, grants and loans will not be sufficient to stop the "imminent collapse of many businesses". * LOCKDOWN: The coronavirus lockdown will not end yet, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Sunday, urging people to "stay alert" to the risks as he outlined plans to begin slowly easing measures that have closed much of the economy for seven weeks. * BP MIDSTREAM PARTNERS : Volumes on BP Midstream Partners LP's onshore U.S. oil pipelines began to fall late in the first quarter as demand destruction caused by the coronavirus pandemic began to take hold, officials with the company said on Friday. * OIL: Oil prices slid nearly $1 a barrel as concern over a persistent glut and economic gloom caused by the coronavirus pandemic combined to cancel out support from supply cuts at some of the world's top producers. * GOLD: Gold prices rose, holding above the key $1,700 per ounce support level, as a new wave of coronavirus infections in some countries raised expectations of further stimulus measures and lower interest rates. * Britain's stock markets ended a shortened week on a positive note on Thursday as a surprise rise in Chinese exports fed into hopes for a swift recovery from a coronavirus-led recession. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: EI Group HY Earnings Release Dignity Trading Update Diploma HY Results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)