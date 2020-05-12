UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 12

(Adds news items, futures)

May 12 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 18 points lower on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.3% ahead of cash market open.

* MORRISONS: British supermarket group Morrisons reported a 5.7% rise in group like-for-like sales in its latest quarter, with demand boosted by the country’s coronavirus lockdown.

* STANDARD LIFE ABERDEEN: Standard Life Aberdeen reported estimated total assets of 490 billion pounds at end-April, after outflows of 24 billion pounds linked to the withdrawal of a large mandate by Lloyds Banking Group.

* LAND SECURITIES: Property developer Land Securities reported a big annual pretax loss as coronavirus-driven shutdowns forced tenants to default on rent payments, and more stores closed amid an already failing retail market.

* BHP: The world’s top listed miner BHP Group said it had made its first yuan-denominated sale of iron ore to China Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd, known as Baosteel, and would explore using blockchain for such transactions in future.

* RENISHAW: British engineering group Renishaw Plc trimmed its full-year profit forecast as it struggles with weak market conditions in its automotive and aerospace sectors.

* KINGFISHER: Home improvement group Kingfisher said sales in the three months to the end of April fell by a quarter due to coronavirus-related disruption, but store re-openings meant it was seeing an improving trend at the beginning of May.

* VODAFONE: Vodafone, the world’s second-largest mobile operator, met expectations with a 2.6% rise in full-year core earnings to 14.9 billion euros ($16.10 billion), but said it could not predict the current year outcome due to the uncertainty caused by the coronavirus.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc’s joint-venture Deer Park, Texas, refinery is operating at 87% of its 275,000-barrel-per-day (bpd) capacity because of low demand brought on by the coronavirus epidemic, said sources familiar with plant operations.

* CARBON EMISSIONS: None of the big oil companies currently meet U.N. targets to limit global warming despite the most ambitious targets set by Royal Dutch Shell and Eni , investors managing $19 trillion said.

* CORONAVIRUS: Britain published guidance on Monday on how employers should begin cautiously re-opening the economy, including advice on re-designed workspaces and staggered shift systems.

* GOLD: Gold rose as the metal’s safe-haven appeal was boosted by growing worries about a second wave of coronavirus infections after some countries reported a jump in new cases, although a stronger dollar capped the gains.

* METALS: Shanghai lead hit a two-month high and prices in London climbed to their highest in three weeks, boosted by signs of a decline in inventories in the coming sessions.

* OIL: Oil futures rose, boosted by an unexpected commitment from Saudi Arabia to deepen production cuts in June to help drain the glut in the global market that has grown as the coronavirus pandemic crushed fuel demand.

* London’s FTSE 100 closed marginally higher on Monday, on optimism about the United Kingdom’s plans to gradually ease some coronavirus-induced curbs but investors remained wary of it potentially setting off a second wave of new infections.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)