May 13, 2020

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 13

    May 13 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 64 points lower on Wednesday, according to financial
bookmakers. 
    
    * RETAIL: British retail spending plunged by nearly a fifth
in April as the government's coronavirus lockdown hammered the
sector, and a broader measure of consumer spending tumbled by
more than a third, surveys showed.
    * HOUSING MARKET: Buyers and renters in England will be able
to move house again from Wednesday under plans set out by the
government to re-start a housing market all but frozen by
restrictions put in place to slow the spread of COVID-19.

    * BHP/RIO: BHP Group, will stick with its
capital allocation framework despite the impact of the
coronavirus pandemic while Rio Tinto is eyeing M&A, the chief
executives of the miners said on Tuesday.
    * GOLD: Gold gained as concerns that a second wave of
coronavirus infections may be emerging in many countries weighed
on riskier assets.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on worries about a possible second
wave of coronavirus cases in countries starting to ease
lockdowns, while industry data showed a rise in U.S. crude
inventories.
    * London's FTSE 100 closed higher for the fifth straight
session on Tuesday after strong earnings from Vodafone and
Morrisons helped outweigh fears of a potential flare-up of
COVID-19 cases as countries slowly reopen parts of their
economies.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Sage Group                       HY 2020 Earnings Release  
 British Land Company             FY 2020 Earnings Release  
                                  
 Spirax-Sarco                     Trading Statement
 Marston's                        HY Results
 Stock Spirits                    Interim Statement 
 Aston Martin                     Q1 Results 
 TP ICAP                          Trading Statement
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
