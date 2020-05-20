Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 20

    May 20 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 6 points lower
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * HSBC: HSBC Holdings expects to achieve
double-digit asset growth in its newly combined wealth business
in Asia Pacific in the next three years, as it looks to grab a
bigger share of the growing rich population, the unit's regional
head told Reuters.
    * SUPERMARKETS: British supermarkets have warned Brazil they
might have to boycott its products if lawmakers there pass a
contentious bill that could enable faster destruction of the
Amazon rainforest.
    * LOCKDOWN: Just over a third of companies in Britain
believe they can fully restart operations while implementing the
government's coronavirus workplace guidance, a survey showed.

    * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc's 225,300
barrel-per-day (bpd) Norco, Louisiana, refinery is restarting
full production on the hydrocracker on Tuesday, said sources
familiar with plant operations.
    * COMPASS: Compass Group raised 2 billion pounds
($2.5 billion) of new capital on Tuesday at a hefty discount to
its market value, seeking to reduce debt as the coronavirus
crisis threatens to force a scaling back of the world's largest
catering company.
    * GOLD: Gold prices gained as bleak data from major
economies reflected the fallout from the coronavirus crisis,
while the initial euphoria over a potential COVID-19 vaccine
fizzled and gave way to safe-haven demand.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose amid signs of improving demand and a
drawdown in U.S. crude inventories but worries over the economic
fallout from the coronavirus pandemic capped gains.
    * Britain's mid-cap index climbed for the third straight
session on Tuesday on hopes of a speedy recovery from a
coronavirus-fuelled recession, while more UK firms moved to
shore up cash reserves to ride out the slump.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Ninety One                           FY Earnings Release
 Marks and Spencer Group              FY Earnings Release
 Great Portland Estates               FY Earnings Release
 Bloomsbury Publishing                FY Earnings Release
 Severn Trent                         FY Earnings Release
 Coats Group                          Trading Statement 
 Experian                             FY Results  
 

