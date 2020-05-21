UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 21

May 21 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 33 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * BOE: Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey said he was less opposed to negative interest rates than before the coronavirus crisis escalated, but that there were "mixed reviews" about how well they had worked for other central banks. * METALS: Copper prices rose, with London copper hitting a more than two-month high, as hopes of a swift recovery in the global economy pushed equities higher and boosted risk sentiment. * GOLD: Gold fell, pressured by hopes of a swift recovery from the coronavirus-driven recession although losses were capped by prospects of more stimulus and bleak data. * OIL: Oil prices advanced as a drawdown of U.S. crude inventories and output cuts by major producers helped ease concerns about a supply glut, though lingering fears over the global economic fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic capped gains. * London's FTSE 100 index rose on Wednesday, rebounding from an early fall partly thanks to solid quarterly results from data firm Experian, while investors remained hopeful of a recovery after the looming new coronavirus-induced recession. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: IntegraFin Holdings HY Earnings Release Tate & Lyle FY Earnings Release Qinetiq Group FY Earnings Release Assura PLC FY Earnings Release Investec FY Earnings Release Intertek Group Trading Statement Pets at Home Q4 Earnings Release Inchcape Q1 Trading Statement Aviva Q1 Market Update * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)