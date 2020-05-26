UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 26

May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 133 points higher at 6,127 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LOCKDOWN: Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department stores and shopping centres next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Monday, setting out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the coronavirus lockdown. * ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving the business as part of a management shake-up and will be replaced by Tobias Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on Sunday. * JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with the British government about a request for temporary state funding of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.22 billion), Sky News said on Saturday, a report the company said was inaccurate. * HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to reduce Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's involvement in Britain's 5G network in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday. * METALS: Copper prices rose on Tuesday as investors took comfort in the possibility that countries re-opening from the coronavirus lockdown could fuel an economic recovery and demand for metals. * GOLD: Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as brewing Sino-U.S. tensions over Hong Kong lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, though easing coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions supported equities and capped bullion's gains. * OIL: Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, boosted by increasing faith in the market that producers will to stick to commitments to cut crude supply while demand picks up with more cars back on the road as coronavirus lockdowns are eased around the world. * The UK blue chip index fell on Friday, dragged down by Asia-focused lenders after China's proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong compounded trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. The market was closed on Monday for a holiday. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Kainos Group Plc FY Earnings Release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)