May 26

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 26

    May 26 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 133
points higher at 6,127 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * LOCKDOWN: Britain will reopen thousands of high street shops, department
stores and shopping centres next month, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on
Monday, setting out a timetable for businesses as part of moves to ease the
coronavirus lockdown.
    * ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin Chief Executive Andy Palmer is leaving
the business as part of a management shake-up and will be replaced by Tobias
Moers, CEO of Mercedes-AMG, a source familiar with the matter told Reuters on
Sunday.
    * JAGUAR LAND ROVER: Jaguar Land Rover is in talks with the
British government about a request for temporary state funding of more than 1
billion pounds ($1.22 billion), Sky News said on Saturday, a report the company
said was inaccurate.
    * HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES: Prime Minister Boris Johnson is planning to reduce
Chinese telecoms equipment maker Huawei Technologies Co Ltd's         
involvement in Britain's 5G network in the wake of the coronavirus crisis, the
Daily Telegraph newspaper reported on Friday.
    * METALS: Copper prices rose on Tuesday as investors took comfort in the
possibility that countries re-opening from the coronavirus lockdown could fuel
an economic recovery and demand for metals.
    * GOLD: Gold ticked higher on Tuesday as brewing Sino-U.S. tensions over
Hong Kong lifted demand for the safe-haven metal, though easing
coronavirus-induced lockdown restrictions supported equities and capped
bullion's gains.
    * OIL:  Oil prices climbed on Tuesday, boosted by increasing faith in the
market that producers will to stick to commitments to cut crude supply while
demand picks up with more cars back on the road as coronavirus lockdowns are
eased around the world.
    * The UK blue chip index fell on Friday, dragged down by Asia-focused
lenders after China's proposal to impose national security laws on Hong Kong
compounded trade tensions between Washington and Beijing. The market was closed
on Monday for a holiday.
   
 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
