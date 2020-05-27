Noticias de Mercados
May 27, 2020

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 27

    May 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 29
points higher at 6,096
on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * LOCKDOWN: British health minister Matt Hancock said he would talk to
colleagues about fines imposed on families for breaking lockdown rules, after a
top government adviser received widespread public condemnation for his lockdown
travel.
    * NUCLEAR PLANT: French utility EDF has submitted an application to
Britain's regulators to build the 17-18 billion pound Sizewell C nuclear plant
in the east of England, it said.
    * RYANAIR: Low-cost carrier Ryanair challenged Germany's 9 billion
euro rescue package for Lufthansa on Tuesday, saying it distorted
competition, while the German carrier moves towards finalising the deal next
month.
    * METALS: Copper prices climbed as optimism about developing coronavirus
vaccines fuelled hopes of a quick rebound in the global economy, though gains
were capped amid simmering tensions between the United States and top metals
consumer China.
    * GOLD: Gold was trading near a two-week low as optimism around several
economies re-opening dulled the metal's safe-haven appeal, although increasing
Sino-U.S. frictions over Beijing's proposed security law for Hong Kong tempered
losses.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on revived concerns over how quickly fuel demand will
recover even as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease in many countries, while
U.S.-China tensions added to negative sentiment.
    * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to lift the coronavirus
lockdown from more retailers drove a 1.2% rise in the blue-chip FTSE 100
on Tuesday, while an easing of curbs on tourism helped travel stocks.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:
    
 British Land         BLND.L     FY results release
 Provident Financial  PFG.L      Q1 Trading update
 St James's Place     SJP.L      April business activity update
 Britvic              BVIC.L     HY results
 Petropavlovsk        POG.L      FY results, Q1 production update
        
 (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)
