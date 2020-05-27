UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 27

May 27 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 29 points higher at 6,096 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LOCKDOWN: British health minister Matt Hancock said he would talk to colleagues about fines imposed on families for breaking lockdown rules, after a top government adviser received widespread public condemnation for his lockdown travel. * NUCLEAR PLANT: French utility EDF has submitted an application to Britain's regulators to build the 17-18 billion pound Sizewell C nuclear plant in the east of England, it said. * RYANAIR: Low-cost carrier Ryanair challenged Germany's 9 billion euro rescue package for Lufthansa on Tuesday, saying it distorted competition, while the German carrier moves towards finalising the deal next month. * METALS: Copper prices climbed as optimism about developing coronavirus vaccines fuelled hopes of a quick rebound in the global economy, though gains were capped amid simmering tensions between the United States and top metals consumer China. * GOLD: Gold was trading near a two-week low as optimism around several economies re-opening dulled the metal's safe-haven appeal, although increasing Sino-U.S. frictions over Beijing's proposed security law for Hong Kong tempered losses. * OIL: Oil prices fell on revived concerns over how quickly fuel demand will recover even as coronavirus lockdowns begin to ease in many countries, while U.S.-China tensions added to negative sentiment. * British Prime Minister Boris Johnson's plans to lift the coronavirus lockdown from more retailers drove a 1.2% rise in the blue-chip FTSE 100 on Tuesday, while an easing of curbs on tourism helped travel stocks. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: British Land BLND.L FY results release Provident Financial PFG.L Q1 Trading update St James's Place SJP.L April business activity update Britvic BVIC.L HY results Petropavlovsk POG.L FY results, Q1 production update TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Aby Jose Koilparambil in Bengaluru)