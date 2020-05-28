UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 28

(Adds futures, news items)

May 28 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 42 points higher on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures rising 1.2%.

* EASYJET: easyJet said it planned to cut up to 30% of its staff, or 4,500 jobs, and shrink its fleet, to fit the smaller market it expects to emerge from the collapse in air travel due to COVID-19.

* CINEWORLD: British cinema operator Cineworld said it secured an additional $110 million from lenders and a waiver on loan covenants as the company looks to reopen all its cinemas in July.

* GLAXOSMITHKLINE: British drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline Plc will expand production of vaccine efficacy boosters, or adjuvants, to produce 1 billion doses in 2021 for use in shots for COVID-19, the company said.

* DMGT: Daily Mail owner DMGT said its consumer media, property information and events businesses were impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic in March, the final month of its first half, as it reported flat revenue and a 20% drop in pretax profit.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc is testing one of its diabetes drugs as a treatment for COVID-19.

* HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE: An international hydroxychloroquine trial led by the University of Oxford has been paused, Britain’s pharmaceutical regulator said on Wednesday.

* GOLD: Gold edged up after hitting a two-week low in the previous session as the rift between Washington and Beijing over Hong Kong escalated.

* METALS: London copper prices rose, buoyed by hopes of improving demand for the red metal amid more stimulus measures.

* London-listed stocks notched up their strongest close since early March on Wednesday amid sustained hopes of an economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic.

(Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)