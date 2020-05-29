Noticias de Mercados
May 29, 2020 / 5:21 AM / a minute ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on May 29

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

    May 29 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening 52 points lower on Friday, according to financial
bookmakers.
    
    * ECONOMY: British business confidence fell to its lowest
since the 2008 financial crisis in May, according to a survey
for Lloyds Bank which contrasts with other surveys which have
shown a small improvement since the initial shock of the
coronavirus lockdown.
    * AUTOMOBILE: British car production could slump this year
to the lowest level in decades after the coronavirus pandemic
forced factories to close and hit demand, according to an
industry body.
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca's top-selling drug
Tagrisso has been shown to hold back a certain type of lung
cancer when diagnosed at an early stage, the British drugmaker
said on Thursday, potentially adding billions to its sales
potential.
    * NMC: Joint administrators for Dubai-based NMC Health said
on Thursday that the most likely exit option for the company was
either dissolution or liquidation.
    * GOLD: Gold inched up and was on track for its second
monthly gain as deteriorating U.S.-China ties in a world reeling
from the coronavirus pandemic rattled investors and fuelled
demand for the safe-haven metal.
    * OIL: Oil prices edged lower after U.S. inventory data
showed lacklustre fuel demand in the world's largest oil
consumer while worsening U.S.-China tensions weighed on global
financial markets.
    * UK shares ended higher on Thursday, helped by drugmakers
AstraZeneca and GSK as markets looked for more progress in the
development of a COVID-19 vaccine, while optimism over the
reopening of the economy persisted.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 SIG                  FY Results
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below