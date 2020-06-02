Noticias de Mercados
June 2, 2020 / 5:32 AM / in an hour

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 2

    June 2 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening higher on Tuesday, with futures up 0.4%. 
    
    * STIMULUS PACKAGE: British Finance Minister Rishi Sunak is
considering national insurance holidays for companies as part of
a coronavirus stimulus package that will be announced in July,
The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported late on Monday.

    * GOLD: Gold prices held on to last session's more than
one-week high on concerns around U.S.-China relations and as
rising violent protests in the United States stoked fears of a
resurgence in virus cases, while optimism on reopening of
economies checked their rise.
    * METALS: Shanghai copper prices rose to their highest in
nearly three months, as a solid recovery in China demand and the
reopening of economies from a coronavirus-induced lockdown lent
support.
    * OIL: Oil prices rose, with traders waiting to see whether
major producers agree to extend their huge output cuts to shore
up prices at a virtual meeting expected later this week.

    * London-listed shares ended higher on Monday as markets
took heart from a scaling back of coronavirus restrictions, with
consumer stocks among the best performers.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Card Factory                         FY Results
 Electrocomponents                    FY Results
 Mediclinic International             FY Results
 Vianet Group                         FY Results
 MHP SE                               Q1 Results
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please
click on:    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru;
Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)
