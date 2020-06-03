Noticias de Mercados
June 3, 2020 / 5:09 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE an hour ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 3

    June 3 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen
opening higher on Wednesday, with futures up 1%. 
    
    * UK/EU: Britain wants binding commitments from the European
Union on financial market access to avoid the country's finance
industry suddenly being cut off from the bloc, a request
Brussels has rejected, EU officials and diplomats said.

    * OFGEM: Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem set out on
Tuesday a scheme to make a total of 350 million pounds ($440
million) available to support energy suppliers that do not have
an investment grade credit rating.
    * GOLD: Gold traded steady after snapping a three-session
winning streak in the previous day, as a rally in equity markets
on hopes of more stimulus offset some support from a weaker
dollar.
    * OIL: Oil rose, with Brent at $40 for the first time since
March, as optimism mounted that major producers will extend
production cuts and a recovery from the coronavirus pandemic
will spur fuel demand.
    * METALS: London copper prices fell from their highest in
2-1/2 months, as worries whether demand for the metal can be
sustained hit recent gains in prices.
    * UK shares ended at near three-month highs on Tuesday amid
continued bets on government stimulus and easing lockdowns
helping a swifter economic recovery from the coronavirus crisis.

    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:   
 Chemring Group             Interim Results
 Vertu Motors               FY results
 SSP Group                  Interim results  
 
 (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru)
