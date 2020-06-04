UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 4

(Adds futures, news items)

June 4 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 8 points lower on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.4%, ahead of the cash market open.

* ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin said it plans to shed up to 500 jobs as it seeks to bring its cost base into line with reduced sports car production levels.

* IG Group: IG Group is forecasting full-year net trading revenue of around 649 million pounds, up from 476.9 million pounds last year.

* YOUNG’S: Young & Co’s Brewery said it expects its 2021 full-year performance to be materially below average.

* LOOKERS: Lookers set out plans to close 12 sites and lay off 1,500 employees amid the coronavirus crisis.

* ICG: ICG posted a 22% jump in full-year assets under management but lower valuations triggered by the coronavirus pandemic pushed its investment arm into a 68.6 million pound loss for the period.

* BOE: Bank of England asks banks to estimate pandemic loan losses.

* BANKS: Hong Kong-listed shares of HSBC and Standard Chartered rose after the banks backed China’s imposition of a national security law on the city, even as a pro-democracy and newly formed financial workers’ union criticized the move.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on concerns that supply will rise if major producers are unable to agree to extend the depth of output cuts that have supported recent gains.

* UK shares closed at three-month highs on Wednesday as better-than-expected data from the world’s two largest economies pointed to an ongoing economic recovery from the coronavirus.

> Other business headlines