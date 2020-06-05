UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 5

June 5(Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Friday, with futures up 0.7%. * CONSUMERS: British consumer confidence in late May fell to its lowest in over a decade as COVID-19 hit the economy, a survey showed. * RETAIL: UK retail sales dived 18% in May as the coronavirus lockdown measures kept shopping streets empty, a survey showed. * LABOUR: UK labour market's sharp slide continued into May, a survey showed. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell and Murphy Oil Corp began evacuating non-essential workers from the U.S. Gulf of Mexico on Thursday due to a storm. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca has doubled manufacturing capacity for its potential coronavirus vaccine to 2 billion doses in two deals involving Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates that guarantee early supply to lower income countries. * IAG: The boss of British Airways said its parent company IAG was burning through 178 million pounds a week and could not guarantee its survival, prompting him to urge unions to engage over 12,000 job cuts. * STOBART: Stobart said on Thursday it would exit its rail and civil engineering business this fiscal year under a plan to offset a hit from the coronavirus crisis. * GOLD: Gold eased ahead of a highly awaited U.S. jobs report as markets pinned hopes on an economic recovery. * OIL: Oil prices nudged higher as traders await cues from a meeting that could take place as soon as this weekend where major oil producers will discuss whether to extend record production cuts. * UK shares hit their highest in nearly three-months on Thursday on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Workspace Plc FY results Biffa Plc FY results * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Shanima A in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)