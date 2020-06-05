UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 5

(Adds news items, updates futures)

June 5(Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening higher on Friday, with futures up 0.9%, ahead of cash market open.

* WORKSPACE: Workspace Group said its full-year profit nearly halved and it expected more trouble in the months ahead.

* TAYLOR WIMPEY: Taylor Wimpey has seen a surge in interest in buying homes since it brought its sales centres and show homes in England back on line.

* PREMIER OIL: Premier Oil will issue discounted shares to activist hedge fund ARCM representing 8.91% of the company to pay for North Sea assets from BP, which agreed to reduce the price, Premier said.

* CONSUMERS: British consumer confidence in late May fell to its lowest in over a decade as COVID-19 hit the economy, a survey showed.

* RETAIL: UK retail sales dived 18% in May as the coronavirus lockdown measures kept shopping streets empty, a survey showed.

* ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca has doubled manufacturing capacity for its potential coronavirus vaccine to 2 billion doses in two deals involving Microsoft billionaire Bill Gates that guarantee early supply to lower income countries.

* IAG: The boss of British Airways said its parent company IAG was burning through 178 million pounds a week and could not guarantee its survival, prompting him to urge unions to engage over 12,000 job cuts.

* OIL: Oil prices nudged higher as traders await cues from a meeting that could take place as soon as this weekend where major oil producers will discuss whether to extend record production cuts.

* UK shares hit their highest in nearly three-months on Thursday on bets of a rebound in post-coronavirus economic activity.

