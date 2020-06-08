UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 8

(Adds company news items)

June 8 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index futures are down 0.58% on Monday.

* AMIGO: British subprime lender Amigo is no longer up for sale after a potential bidder pulled out of the process and its chairman Stephen Wilcke resigned on June 7, it said.

* OXFORD BIOMEDICA: Gene and cell therapy firm Oxford Biomedica said it signed a new manufacturing agreement to help it scale up production of AstraZeneca’s potential COVID-19 vaccine to cater to demand in the United Kingdom and Europe.

* RESTAURANT: Frankie and Benny’s owner Restaurant Group Plc confirmed it was in talks with its landlords regarding potential restructuring options for its leisure estate, as it struggles with financial pressures following the coronavirus lockdowns.

* EASYJET: Two non-executive directors of EasyJet are to step down from the board later this year in line with corporate governance best practice, having each served for nine years, the British airline said.

ASTRAZENECA: Britain’s AstraZeneca has approached U.S. rival Gilead Sciences about a possible merger to form one the world’s largest drug companies, Bloomberg News reported on Sunday, citing people familiar with the matter.

* HSBC: HSBC Holdings Plc Chairman Mark Tucker has warned Britain against a ban on networking equipment made by Huawei Technologies Co Ltd, claiming the bank could face reprisals in China, the Telegraph reported on Saturday.

* GOLD: Gold inched up although safe-haven demand remained subdued, after prices fell to a more than one-month low in the last session as an unexpected jump in U.S. employment boosted hopes for a swift economic recovery.

* OIL: Oil prices rose more than 2% early on Monday to their highest in three months after OPEC and its allies including Russia agreed to extend record oil production cuts until the end of July.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 2.3% higher on Friday, as optimism around a post-coronavirus economic recovery drove investors back to riskier assets.

(Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)