UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

June 9 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 6,478 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * BARCLAYS: British businesswoman Amanda Staveley's private equity firm told London's High Court on Monday it had received a "substantially worse" deal than Qatar when its syndicate invested billions of pounds in Barclays during the financial crisis in 2008. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell PLC said it will restart drilling and begin redeploying some non-essential personnel on some of its offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday as conditions improve following tropical storm Cristobal. * ASTRAZENECA: A merger between AstraZeneca and Gilead Sciences Inc is unlikely due to significant political hurdles, Wall Street analysts said on Monday after a Bloomberg report that the British drugmaker last month had contacted its U.S. rival about a deal. * OIL: Oil prices climbed as the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures across the globe lifted trader hopes for a swift recovery in demand, though gains were capped by the spectre of persistent oversupply in the market. * GOLD: Gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar hovered near a three-month low and amid fears of a deep economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, while investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on policy measures. * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.2% lower on Monday, after a series of strong sessions as heavyweight AstraZeneca slipped on a report that it had approached Gilead Sciences for a merger, while broader concerns over corporate debt also weighed. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: RWS Holdings Plc HY earnings release CML Microsystems Plc FY earnings release Oxford Instruments Plc FY earnings release Big Yellow Group Plc FY earnings release British American Tobacco Plc Q1 pre-close trading update Bellway Plc Trading statement release Aveva Group Plc FY earnings release * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)