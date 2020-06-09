UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 9

(Adds futures, company news items?)

June 9 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 6 points higher at 6,478 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.02% ahead of cash markets open.

* BELLWAY: British housebuilder Bellway Plc said on Tuesday it sold fewer homes between August and May, as business activity remained restricted after it closed its centres due to the coronavirus lockdown.

* BAT: British American Tobacco cut its annual adjusted profit and revenue forecasts on Tuesday, citing the impact of prolonged lockdowns in South Africa and Mexico and a bigger sales hit in countries including Bangladesh and Vietnam.

* BARCLAYS: British businesswoman Amanda Staveley’s private equity firm told London’s High Court on Monday it had received a “substantially worse” deal than Qatar when its syndicate invested billions of pounds in Barclays during the financial crisis in 2008.

* SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell PLC said it will restart drilling and begin redeploying some non-essential personnel on some of its offshore assets in the Gulf of Mexico on Monday and Tuesday as conditions improve following tropical storm Cristobal.

* ASTRAZENECA: A merger between AstraZeneca and Gilead Sciences Inc is unlikely due to significant political hurdles, Wall Street analysts said on Monday after a Bloomberg report that the British drugmaker last month had contacted its U.S. rival about a deal.

* OIL: Oil prices climbed as the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures across the globe lifted trader hopes for a swift recovery in demand, though gains were capped by the spectre of persistent oversupply in the market.

* GOLD: Gold prices rose as the U.S. dollar hovered near a three-month low and amid fears of a deep economic fallout from the coronavirus crisis, while investors focused on the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting for clues on policy measures.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 0.2% lower on Monday, after a series of strong sessions as heavyweight AstraZeneca slipped on a report that it had approached Gilead Sciences for a merger, while broader concerns over corporate debt also weighed.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)