Noticias de Mercados
June 11, 2020 / 5:37 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 7 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 11

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 97 points lower at 6,232 on
Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    * Ocado, the British online supermarket and technology group, plans
to raise 1 billion pounds ($1.3 billion), giving it more firepower to capitalise
on the rapid growth of the online grocery market triggered by the coronavirus
crisis.
    * CMA: Britain's competition regulator has given itself two more months to
make a final ruling on Amazon's purchase of a minority stake in online
delivery group Deliveroo so it can take full account of representations from all
interested parties.
    * GOLD: Gold eased on Thursday as investors booked profits after prices rose
to a more than a one-week high on bleak economic projections from the U.S.
Federal Reserve.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell in early trade on Thursday on worries about slow
demand growth with coronavirus cases rising, U.S. crude stockpiles hitting an
all-time high and the U.S. Federal Reserve projecting recovery from the pandemic
would take years.
    * EX-DIVS: Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust will trade without
entitlement to its latest dividend pay-out on Thursday, trimming 0.11 points off
the FTSE 100 according to Reuters calculations.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 0.1% lower on Wednesday, as
investors turned cautious ahead of a policy decision by the U.S. Federal Reserve
later in the day.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Johnson Matthey Plc                          FY earnings release
 CMC Markets Plc                              FY earnings release
 Talktalk Telecom Group                       FY earnings release
 Babcock International Group Plc              FY earnings release
 Naked Wines Plc                              FY earnings release
 

    
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Samantha Machado in Bengaluru)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below