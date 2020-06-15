Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 15

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 45 points lower at 6,060 on
Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * EASYJET: EasyJet aircraft will take to the skies on Monday for the
first time since March 30.
    * RETAIL: Numbers of shoppers in Britain's high streets, retail parks and
shopping centres in May were 81.6% lower that the same month a year
ago.
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca Plc has signed a contract with European
governments to supply the region with its potential vaccine against the
coronavirus.
    * UNILEVER: Unilever Plc said it will invest 1 billion euros in a
fund to invest in climate change projects and reduce to net zero greenhouse gas
emissions from all its products by 2039.
    * METRO BANK: Britain's Metro Bank Plc is in advanced talks to buy
RateSetter, Sky News reported on Sunday.
    * OIL: Oil fell more than 2%, extending losses from last week, as new
coronavirus infections hit China and the United States.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were little changed after posting their best week since
early April as fears of a second wave of coronavirus infections in Beijing cut
investors' appetite for riskier assets.
    * METAL: Most industrial metals fell on Monday as worries rose that a
potential second wave of the novel coronavirus in China could lead to lower
demand in the country.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.5% on Friday, as battered
cyclical shares rose, but overall gains were slim as sentiment was subdued after
the country reported a record economic contraction in April.
 
