UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 16

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 155 points higher at 6,219 on
Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * LSE: The London Stock Exchange will not offer concessions to EU
antitrust regulators reviewing its $27 billion bid for data and analytics
company Refinitiv.
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS:  British Airways is fighting for its survival and has
acted lawfully, Willie Walsh, the chief executive of the airline's owner IAG
 said on Monday.
    * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto PLC has no plans to take full
control of its Canadian Arctic diamond mine, which faces closure and will cost
hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up, court documents show.
    * HSBC: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab voiced a thinly veiled
criticism of HSBC on Monday after the bank backed China's national
security law for Hong Kong.
    * OIL: Oil prices slid on lingering concerns over the threat to fuel demand
from the resurgence of new coronavirus infections around the world.
    * GOLD: Gold rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve widened its program of
buying corporate debt to combat the financial toll of the pandemic.
    * METAL: Copper prices rose, as investors cheered the Federal Reserve's move
to support a U.S. economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting risk-on
sentiment across markets.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.7% on Monday, but recovered
from a three-week low hit during the session.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Ashtead Group PLC             FY Earnings Releases
 Telecom Plus PLC              FY Earnings Releases
   
 (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)
