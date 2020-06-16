UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 16

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 155 points higher at 6,219 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LSE: The London Stock Exchange will not offer concessions to EU antitrust regulators reviewing its $27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways is fighting for its survival and has acted lawfully, Willie Walsh, the chief executive of the airline's owner IAG said on Monday. * RIO TINTO: Global miner Rio Tinto PLC has no plans to take full control of its Canadian Arctic diamond mine, which faces closure and will cost hundreds of millions of dollars to clean up, court documents show. * HSBC: Britain's Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab voiced a thinly veiled criticism of HSBC on Monday after the bank backed China's national security law for Hong Kong. * OIL: Oil prices slid on lingering concerns over the threat to fuel demand from the resurgence of new coronavirus infections around the world. * GOLD: Gold rose after the U.S. Federal Reserve widened its program of buying corporate debt to combat the financial toll of the pandemic. * METAL: Copper prices rose, as investors cheered the Federal Reserve's move to support a U.S. economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic, boosting risk-on sentiment across markets. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.7% on Monday, but recovered from a three-week low hit during the session. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Ashtead Group PLC FY Earnings Releases Telecom Plus PLC FY Earnings Releases * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)