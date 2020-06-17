Noticias de Mercados
June 17, 2020 / 5:27 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 2 hours ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 17

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at 6,258 on
Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * WILLIAM HILL: British bookmaker William Hill on Tuesday launched
an issue of shares worth up to 20% of its share capital.
    * ASSET MANAGERS: Six asset managers including M&G and Legal &
General said they were keeping property funds totalling more than $7.5
billion in assets frozen.
    * BARCLAYS: A senior British bank lobbyist has resigned over comments he
made in 2008 about businesswoman Amanda Staveley, who arranged billions of
pounds of rescue financing for Barclays.
    * OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as data showed an increase in U.S. crude
and fuel inventories.
    * GOLD: Gold prices eased on Wednesday on hopes of a potential COVID-19 drug
and a stronger U.S. dollar.
    * METAL:  London copper prices rose on Wednesday on hopes for higher demand
as the U.S. economy showed signs of a recovery.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed 2.9% higher on Tuesday as
expectations of further stimulus from the Bank of England and a report that
Washington was preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal helped
build on gains. 
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Boohoo Group PLC                     Q1 Trading Stmt Release
 SSE PLC                              FY Earnings Release
 Kingfisher PLC                       FY Earnings Release
 Domino's Pizza Group PLC             Trading Stmt Release
 Berkeley Group Holdings              FY results
 De La Rue                            FY results
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below