UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 17

(Adds futures, company news items)

June 17 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 15 points higher at 6,258 on Wednesday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.5% ahead of cash markets open.

* DE LA RUE: De La Rue said it was planning to raise around 100 million pounds ($125.74 million) in new equity and would cut jobs at its Gateshead site.

* SSE: British utility SSE Plc posted a better-than-expected annual pre-tax profit, but warned of a hit to its profit for current year.

* BOOHOO: Online fashion group Boohoo forecast annual results to be ahead of market expectations after first-quarter revenue jumped 45%.

* BERKELEY: British housebuilder Berkeley Group Holdings Plc reported a 35% fall in annual profit as it sold fewer homes in a market.

* DOMINO’S PIZZA: Domino’s Pizza Group said it expects first-half core earnings to be slightly lower, hit by additional costs.

* KINGFISHER: Home improvement group Kingfisher said its underlying sales increased 21.8% year-on-year in its second quarter so far to June 13.

* HSBC: HSBC is resuming a massive redundancy plan it had put on ice following the outbreak of coronavirus, and will cut 35,000 jobs over the medium term.

* OIL: Oil prices fell on Wednesday as data showed an increase in U.S. crude and fuel inventories.

* GOLD: Gold prices eased on Wednesday on hopes of a potential COVID-19 drug and a stronger U.S. dollar.

* The UK blue-chip index closed 2.9% higher on Tuesday as expectations of further stimulus from the Bank of England and a report that Washington was preparing a nearly $1 trillion infrastructure proposal helped build on gains.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)