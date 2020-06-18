UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

June 18 - Britain's FTSE 100 futures fell 0.76% on Thursday. * BP: British oil major BP Plc raised $12 billion of debt with equity-like features, taking advantage of low interest rates to fortify its balance sheet. * BOE: Britain's insurers should use the findings of an emergency stress test in April to check if they can meet business interruption claims from the COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of England said. * TAYLOR WIMPEY: Builder Taylor Wimpey said on Wednesday it intends to resume dividends in 2021 and launched a share sale to raise about 500 million pounds ($627.60 million). * OIL: Oil prices fell around 1% as a spike in new cases of the novel coronavirus in China and the United States renewed fears that a recovery in fuel demand could stall. * GOLD: Gold prices were steady, with the metal caught between a strengthening U.S. dollar and a pullback in global equities. * METAL: London copper fell, as rising coronavirus cases in top consumer China's capital city sparked worries of another round of lockdown. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.2% on Wednesday, as a series of upbeat corporate earnings bolstered hopes of an economic recovery. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: National Grid PLC Earnings Releases Volex PLC Earnings Releases Caretech Holdings PLC Earnings Releases Newriver Reit PLC Earnings Releases Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income Earnings Releases Trust PLC * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines ($1 = 0.7967 pounds) (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)