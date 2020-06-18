UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 18

Noticias de Mercados
    June 18 - Britain's FTSE 100 futures fell 0.76% on Thursday.
     * BP: British oil major BP Plc raised $12 billion of debt with
equity-like features, taking advantage of low interest rates to fortify its
balance sheet.
    * BOE: Britain's insurers should use the findings of an emergency stress
test in April to check if they can meet business interruption claims from the
COVID-19 pandemic, the Bank of England said.
    * TAYLOR WIMPEY: Builder Taylor Wimpey said on Wednesday it intends
to resume dividends in 2021 and launched a share sale to raise about 500 million
pounds ($627.60 million).
    * OIL: Oil prices fell around 1% as a spike in new cases of the novel
coronavirus in China and the United States renewed fears that a recovery in fuel
demand could stall.
    * GOLD: Gold prices were steady, with the metal caught between a
strengthening U.S. dollar and a pullback in global equities.
    * METAL: London copper fell, as rising coronavirus cases in top consumer
China's capital city sparked worries of another round of lockdown.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.2% on Wednesday, as a series of
upbeat corporate earnings bolstered hopes of an economic recovery.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 National Grid PLC                                 Earnings Releases
 Volex PLC                                         Earnings Releases
 Caretech Holdings PLC                             Earnings Releases
 Newriver Reit PLC                                 Earnings Releases
 Sdcl Energy Efficiency Income                     Earnings Releases
 Trust PLC                                         
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            


($1 = 0.7967 pounds)

 (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)
