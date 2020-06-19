Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening six points higher at 6,230 on
Friday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * PRUDENTIAL: Prudential sold a minority stake in its U.S. business,
Jackson, to Apollo Global-backed Athene Holding for $500
million.
    * LLOYD'S OF LONDON : The Lloyd's of London insurance market apologised on
Thursday for its role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and
pledged to fund opportunities for black and ethnic minority people.
    * OIL: Oil prices pushed higher in early trade, building on gains in the
previous session, after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet their supply
cut commitments.
    * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher, with the metal's safe-haven demand
supported by concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections.
    * METAL: London copper prices were little changed on Friday, as worries over
the risks of a second coronavirus wave were offset by hopes of a recovery in the
global economy as countries got out of lockdown.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.5% on Thursday, after the
Bank of England's slowed the pace of its huge bond-buying programme, while a
surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and China fanned fears of a
second wave of infections.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Record PLC                       Earnings Releases
 John Wood Group PLC              Sales/Trading Stmt Releases
 
 (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)
