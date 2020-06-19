UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening six points higher at 6,230 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * PRUDENTIAL: Prudential sold a minority stake in its U.S. business, Jackson, to Apollo Global-backed Athene Holding for $500 million. * LLOYD'S OF LONDON : The Lloyd's of London insurance market apologised on Thursday for its role in the 18th and 19th Century Atlantic slave trade and pledged to fund opportunities for black and ethnic minority people. * OIL: Oil prices pushed higher in early trade, building on gains in the previous session, after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet their supply cut commitments. * GOLD: Gold prices edged higher, with the metal's safe-haven demand supported by concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections. * METAL: London copper prices were little changed on Friday, as worries over the risks of a second coronavirus wave were offset by hopes of a recovery in the global economy as countries got out of lockdown. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.5% on Thursday, after the Bank of England's slowed the pace of its huge bond-buying programme, while a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and China fanned fears of a second wave of infections. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Record PLC Earnings Releases John Wood Group PLC Sales/Trading Stmt Releases * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)