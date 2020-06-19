UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 19

(Adds futures and company news items)

June 19 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening six points higher at 6,230 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures rising 0.51% ahead of cash markets open.

* WOOD GROUP: Engineering and consultancy company Wood Group Plc said it expects its first-half core earnings to drop 19%, as the slump in oil prices led to delays in order intake.

* GULF KEYSTONE PETROLEUM: London-listed oil producer Gulf Keystone Petroleum said it would cut about 40% of its workforce.

* RIO TINTO: Rio Tinto launched a board-led review into how the miner destroyed two ancient and sacred Aboriginal caves in Western Australia.

* UK MARKETS: Britain’s markets watchdog proposed enabling consumers to extend a payment freeze on their credit cards by a further three months.

* RETAIL: British retail sales rebounded much more strongly than expected last month but public borrowing came in at a record high, as the country gradually relaxed its coronavirus lockdown.

* OIL: Oil prices pushed higher in early trade, building on gains in the previous session, after OPEC producers and allies promised to meet their supply cut commitments.

* GOLD: Gold prices edged higher, with the metal’s safe-haven demand supported by concerns over a second wave of coronavirus infections.

* METAL: London copper prices were little changed on Friday, as worries over the risks of a second coronavirus wave were offset by hopes of a recovery in the global economy as countries got out of lockdown.

* The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.5% on Thursday, after the Bank of England’s slowed the pace of its huge bond-buying programme, while a surge in coronavirus cases in the United States and China fanned fears of a second wave of infections.

