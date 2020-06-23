Noticias de Mercados
UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23

    June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32
points higher at 6,277 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers.
   
    * LSE: European Union antitrust regulators on Monday warned about the
possible anti-competitive effects of the London Stock Exchange's $27 billion bid
for data and analytics company Refinitiv.
    * ENTERTAINMENT: Cinemas, museums and galleries in England can reopen from
July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday.
    * CAR INDUSTRY: Britain's car industry called on the government to introduce
additional measures such as a sales tax cut to boost the sector.
    * HIKMA: Boehringer Ingelheim, a major shareholder in Hikma Pharmaceuticals
, is exiting the London-listed drugmaker by selling most of its nearly
one billion pound stake to institutional investors.
    * OIL: Oil prices were volatile after markets were spooked by surprise
comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying a hard-won
U.S-China trade deal was "over".
    * GOLD:  Gold eased on Tuesday on expectations of positive manufacturing
data from the euro zone.
    * METAL: Copper prices fell on Tuesday due to concerns over the global
economic outlook.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.8% on Monday, as a surge in
global coronavirus cases sparked fears of more lockdowns and economic
damage.
