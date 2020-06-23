UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 23

June 23 (Reuters) - Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 32 points higher at 6,277 on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * LSE: European Union antitrust regulators on Monday warned about the possible anti-competitive effects of the London Stock Exchange's $27 billion bid for data and analytics company Refinitiv. * ENTERTAINMENT: Cinemas, museums and galleries in England can reopen from July 4, Prime Minister Boris Johnson will say on Tuesday. * CAR INDUSTRY: Britain's car industry called on the government to introduce additional measures such as a sales tax cut to boost the sector. * HIKMA: Boehringer Ingelheim, a major shareholder in Hikma Pharmaceuticals , is exiting the London-listed drugmaker by selling most of its nearly one billion pound stake to institutional investors. * OIL: Oil prices were volatile after markets were spooked by surprise comments from White House trade adviser Peter Navarro saying a hard-won U.S-China trade deal was "over". * GOLD: Gold eased on Tuesday on expectations of positive manufacturing data from the euro zone. * METAL: Copper prices fell on Tuesday due to concerns over the global economic outlook. * The UK blue-chip index closed down 0.8% on Monday, as a surge in global coronavirus cases sparked fears of more lockdowns and economic damage. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Cranswick PLC CWK.L Earnings Releases Trifast PLC TRFT.L Earnings Releases St. James's Place PLC SJP.L Sales/Trading Stmt Releases * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)