June 25, 2020 / 5:35 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 33 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points lower at 6,105 on
Thursday, according to financial bookmakers.
    
    * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca is eyeing the further growth of its
respiratory treatments business as a three-drug inhaler was shown to prevent
flare-ups and death in cases of smoker's lung.
    * INSURANCE: An action group representing almost 400 British businesses shut
by the coronavirus pandemic has made a bid to team up with Britain's markets
watchdog to bolster a High Court case to decide which insurers should pay
out.
    * EASYJET: Budget airline easyJet on Wednesday reported a bigger
loss for the first half as it took a 160-million-pound hit ($199 million) from
failed fuel hedging.
    * MITIE GROUP: Mitie Group Plc is in advanced discussions to buy
Interserve's facilities management arm for more than 250 million pounds ($310.45
million).
    * PRIVATE BANKER: Coutts, British wealth manager and private banker to the
Queen, plans to cut carbon emissions in its funds and portfolios by 25% before
the end of 2021.
    * OIL: Oil prices slipped, extending losses of more than 5% in the previous
session, weighed down by record high U.S. crude inventories.
    * GOLD: Gold edged lower, easing off a near eight-year high hit in the last
session, as a selloff in equity markets driven by a surge in coronavirus cases
prompted some investors to dump assets.
    * The UK blue-chip index close down 3.1% on Wednesday, as a spike in
novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of
the pandemic.
    
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Royal Mail                      FY Earnings Releases
 Auto Trader Group               FY Earnings Releases
 Mitie Group                     FY Earnings Releases
 Redcentric                      FY Earnings Releases
 N Brown Group                   FY Earnings Releases
 
 (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)
