UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 25

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 19 points lower at 6,105 on Thursday, according to financial bookmakers. * ASTRAZENECA: AstraZeneca is eyeing the further growth of its respiratory treatments business as a three-drug inhaler was shown to prevent flare-ups and death in cases of smoker's lung. * INSURANCE: An action group representing almost 400 British businesses shut by the coronavirus pandemic has made a bid to team up with Britain's markets watchdog to bolster a High Court case to decide which insurers should pay out. * EASYJET: Budget airline easyJet on Wednesday reported a bigger loss for the first half as it took a 160-million-pound hit ($199 million) from failed fuel hedging. * MITIE GROUP: Mitie Group Plc is in advanced discussions to buy Interserve's facilities management arm for more than 250 million pounds ($310.45 million). * PRIVATE BANKER: Coutts, British wealth manager and private banker to the Queen, plans to cut carbon emissions in its funds and portfolios by 25% before the end of 2021. * OIL: Oil prices slipped, extending losses of more than 5% in the previous session, weighed down by record high U.S. crude inventories. * GOLD: Gold edged lower, easing off a near eight-year high hit in the last session, as a selloff in equity markets driven by a surge in coronavirus cases prompted some investors to dump assets. * The UK blue-chip index close down 3.1% on Wednesday, as a spike in novel coronavirus cases across the globe compounded fears of a second wave of the pandemic. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Royal Mail FY Earnings Releases Auto Trader Group FY Earnings Releases Mitie Group FY Earnings Releases Redcentric FY Earnings Releases N Brown Group FY Earnings Releases * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)