UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 81 points higher at 6,228 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers. * SHELL: Royal Dutch Shell Plc restarted the gas oil hydrotreater at its joint-venture 318,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) Deer Park, Texas, refinery on Thursday. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways, owned by IAG, has made a proposal to its cabin crew that would mean those taking on a corresponding role under its restructuring proposals would be paid at least 80% of their current basic rate. * OIL COMPANIES: The attorney general for the District of Columbia on Thursday filed a lawsuit against Exxon Mobil Corp, BP Plc, Chevron Corp, and Royal Dutch Shell Plc for "systematically and intentionally misleading" consumers. * TARIFFS: Britain will reject any European Union proposal which gives the bloc the right to respond with tariffs to changes in British law following Brexit, chief negotiator David Frost said on Thursday. * INSURANCE: Britain's financial services compensation body is "keeping an eye" on insurers facing claims from companies whose business has been interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. * OIL: Oil prices rose, extending gains from the previous day on optimism about recovering fuel demand worldwide. * GOLD: Gold prices were headed for their third consecutive weekly gain on worries about rising global cases of the novel coronavirus. * METAL: Copper prices extended gains and they were set to post their sixth consecutive weekly rise, on concerns about disruptions in supply from key producing countries. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.4% on Thursday, as banks and energy stocks climbed. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Marston's HY Earnings Releases Tesco Q1 Sales/Trading Statement