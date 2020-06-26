UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 26

(Adds futures, news items) Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 81 points higher at 6,228 on Friday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures up 0.68% ahead of cash marktes open.

* INTU PROPERTIES: Intu Properties, which owns Manchester’s Trafford Centre and Lakeside in Essex, will likely go into administration after it failed to reach a debt standstill deal with its creditors.

* ASTON MARTIN: Aston Martin said it would issue new shares worth up to 20% of its existing equity capital as the luxury carmaker seeks additional funds to ride out the coronavirus crisis.

* MARSTON’S: Marston’s said it was uncertain about its financial outlook in the short-term as it prepares to reopen pubs and restaurants on July 4.

* TESCO: Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, said underlying UK sales rose 8.7% year-on-year in its first quarter to May 30.

* EASYJET: British low-cost airline easyJet said it strengthened its finances by $255 million through the sale and leaseback of six A320neo aircraft with leasing firm SMBC Aviation Capital.

* ASTRAZENECA: Daiichi Sankyo Co is in discussions with AstraZeneca Plc on developing supplies of a vaccine for the coronavirus in Japan.

* JOHN MENZIES: Airport services group John Menzies said Chief Executive Officer Giles Wilson will resign to join Glenfiddich owner William Grant & Sons as the chief financial officer.

* OIL: Oil prices rose, extending gains from the previous day on optimism about recovering fuel demand worldwide.

* GOLD: Gold prices were headed for their third consecutive weekly gain on worries about rising global cases of the novel coronavirus.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.4% on Thursday, as banks and energy stocks climbed.

* For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:

TODAY’S UK PAPERS

> Financial Times

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)