UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points lower at 6,131 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers. * BHP: BHP Group, has completed its first blockchain trade in iron ore with China Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd. * RIO: Rio Tinto said Mongolia would build a coal-fired plant that would supply power to its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in the country, with construction set to start by this time next year. * ENERGY: Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem is consulting on plans to strengthen support measures being offered during the coronavirus pandemic. * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways, which has said it needs to cut 12,000 jobs and proposed pay cuts for cabin crew, has reached a deal with its pilots that will see 350 laid off. * ASTRAZENECA: Brazil announced on Saturday that it had signed a $127 million agreement to start producing locally an experimental vaccine developed by AstraZeneca. * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds has put itself or parts of its business up for sale, the Africa-focussed miner said. * UNILEVER: Unilever PLC said it will stop advertising on Facebook , Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the year. * BERKELEY: British homebuilder Berkeley Group said its chairman and co-founder, Tony Pidgley, died suddenly on Friday. * OIL: Oil prices slid for a second straight session as coronavirus cases rose in the United States and other places. * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.2% on Friday, as investors weighed optimism about a revival in business activity against a surge in global coronavirus infections. * UK CORPORATE DIARY: Hunting HY Sales/Trading Stmt Releases * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on: TODAY'S UK PAPERS > Financial Times > Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)