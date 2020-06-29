Noticias de Mercados
June 29, 2020 / 5:44 AM / ACTUALIZADO HACE 4 minutes ago

UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

2 MIN. DE LECTURA

Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points lower at 6,131 on
Monday, according to financial bookmakers.

    * BHP: BHP Group, has completed its first blockchain trade
in iron ore with China Baoshan Iron & Steel Co Ltd.
    * RIO: Rio Tinto said Mongolia would build a coal-fired
plant that would supply power to its giant Oyu Tolgoi copper mine in the
country, with construction set to start by this time next year.
    * ENERGY: Britain's energy market regulator Ofgem is consulting on plans to
strengthen support measures being offered during the coronavirus
pandemic.
    * BRITISH AIRWAYS: British Airways, which has said it needs to cut 12,000
jobs and proposed pay cuts for cabin crew, has reached a deal with its pilots
that will see 350 laid off.
    * ASTRAZENECA: Brazil announced on Saturday that it had signed a $127
million agreement to start producing locally an experimental vaccine developed
by AstraZeneca.
    * PETRA DIAMONDS: Petra Diamonds has put itself or parts of its
business up for sale, the Africa-focussed miner said.
    * UNILEVER:  Unilever PLC said it will stop advertising on Facebook
, Instagram and Twitter in the United States for the rest of the
year.
    * BERKELEY: British homebuilder Berkeley Group said its chairman
and co-founder, Tony Pidgley, died suddenly on Friday.
    * OIL: Oil prices slid for a second straight session as coronavirus cases
rose in the United States and other places.
    * The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.2% on Friday, as investors
weighed optimism about a revival in business activity against a surge in global
coronavirus infections.
    * UK CORPORATE DIARY:       
 Hunting                 HY Sales/Trading Stmt
                         Releases
 
    * For more on the factors affecting European stocks, please click on:
    
    TODAY'S UK PAPERS
    > Financial Times                     
    > Other business headlines            

 (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra)
Nuestros Estándares:Los principios Thomson Reuters
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below