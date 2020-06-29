UPDATE 1-UK Stocks-Factors to watch on June 29

(Adds futures, news items)

June 29 (Reuters) - Britain’s FTSE 100 index is seen opening 28 points lower at 6,131 on Monday, according to financial bookmakers, with futures down 0.68% ahead of cash markets open.

* LOOKERS: Car dealership network Lookers said a draft report by the company’s auditor had identified 19 million pounds ($23.5 million) of non-cash adjustments necessary to correct overstatements in profitability over several years.

* HUNTING: Oil industry manufacturer and services provider Hunting Plc said it has cut 25% of its workforce.

* NSF: Subprime lender Non-Standard Finance said U.S. asset manager Ares has agreed to extend a waiver on a 200 million pound ($247.44 million) securitisation facility.

* INDIVIOR: British drugmaker Indivior said it had appointed Mark Crossley as chief executive to replace Shaun Thaxter.

* MORSES CLUB: Online accounts provided by lender Morses Club have been frozen following action by British regulators against the UK unit of collapsed payments services firm Wirecard.

* OIL: Oil prices slid for a second straight session as coronavirus cases rose in the United States and other places.

* The UK blue-chip index closed up 0.2% on Friday, as investors weighed optimism about a revival in business activity against a surge in global coronavirus infections.

> Other business headlines (Reporting by Tapanjana Rudra; editing by Uttaresh.V)